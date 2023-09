Venislavskyi and Bezuhla register bill on abolition of deferment from military service for those receiving se

The representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada, a member of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Fedir Venislavskyi, together with his colleague in the faction and committee, Mariana Bezuhla, registered a bill to abolish the deferment from military service for those receiving a second degree.

This is evidenced by the data on the website of the Rada on bill No. 9672, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is proposed to grant deferment only to those who receive the level of education that is higher than the previously obtained level of education.

That is, obtaining a new bachelor's degree, if there is another bachelor's or master's degree, will not exempt a man from mobilization.

It is also indicated that a deferment is granted if education started no later than the year the applicant reached the age of 30.

Doctoral students studying in full-time or dual forms of education remain exempt from mobilization.

Venislavskyi commented on his relationship with his faction and committee colleague Mariana Bezuhla by the Dunning-Kruger effect.