The court has seized the corporate rights of Poltavaoblenergo JSC, in which Ihor Kolomoiskyi is the beneficial owner.

This is stated in court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court's decision granted the request of the senior detective of the Main Division of Detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security and seized property owned by Kolomoiskyi, namely:

- corporate rights of JSC POLTAVAOBLENERGO (EDRPOU (Unified State Register of Enterprises and Organizations of Ukraine) code 00131819) in the amount of the authorized capital of UAH 55,240,000 (the ultimate beneficial owner - indirect decisive influence);

- corporate rights of LLC CINEMA VALENTYNA (EDRPOU code 21871176) in the amount of the authorized capital of UAH 4,000,000 (the ultimate beneficial owner - indirect decisive influence);

- corporate rights of LLC ALFA-PRIVAT, LTD (EDRPOU code 23072309) in the amount of a share of the authorized capital of UAH 125.25;

- corporate rights of CA PAS LTD (EDRPOU code 19141341) in the amount of a share of the authorized capital of UAH 15;

- corporate rights of LLC VIST LTD (EDRPOU code 20299113) in the amount of a share of the authorized capital of UAH 0.1;

- corporate rights of LLC BETA-K, LTD (EDRPOU code 23072284) in the amount of a share of the authorized capital of UAH 124.5;

- corporate rights of LLC PROTON-21 (EDRPOU code 31672893) in the amount of a share of the authorized capital of UAH 11070000;

- corporate rights of LLC STARLIGHT (EDRPOU code 32349964) in the amount of a share of the authorized capital of UAH 1335007.15;

- corporate rights of LLC FARLES (EDRPOU code 32349990) in the amount of a share of the authorized capital of UAH 1335007.15;

- corporate rights of LLC SOLM LTD (EDRPOU code 13419574) in the amount of a share of the authorized capital of UAH 0.1;

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court arrested the Dnipro Football Club LLC.

Kolomoiskyi lost an appeal for the seizure of property.