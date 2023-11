SPFU will put up 188 state assets for privatization before end of 2023

Before the end of 2023, the State Property Fund will put up another 188 objects with an estimated book value of more than UAH 1.36 billion at small privatization auctions in the ProZorro.Sales system.

This is stated in the message of the SPFU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The assets that the SPFU plans to put up for privatization auctions include the Zarubynskyi Distillery (book value UAH 245.4 million), Ivano-Frankivsk Bakery Plant (UAH 52.2 million), Bdzhilnianskyi Distillery (UAH 68.2 million), etc. Since the beginning of 2023, the SPFU has held 335 successful auctions in ProZorro.Sales. 1,725 potential investors took part in the auctions (an average of 5.15 participants for an auction)," the report said.

It is noted that this year the state budget received almost UAH 2.7 billion from the privatization of state assets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the State Property Fund published 15 objects of large privatization in the ProZorro.Sales system.