The State Property Fund (SPF) has published 15 objects of large-scale privatization in the Prozorro.Sale system.

This is evidenced by the data in the Prozorro.Sale system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The SPF placed in Prozorro.Sale a state package of shares in the size of 78.289% of the authorized capital of PJSC Centerergo, 100% of the authorized capital of JSC United Mining and Chemical Company, 99.5667% of the authorized capital of Odesa Portside Plant, 75.22% of the authorized capital of JSC Ukrainian Energy Machines, 99.9952% of the authorized capital of PJSC Sumykhimprom, 100% of the authorized capital of JSC Elektrovazhmash Plant, 50% of the authorized capital of PJSC Azovmash (the company's production sites are located in Mariupol, occupied by the russian federation).

In addition, the SPF placed 100% of the authorized capital of the state public joint-stock company National Joint-Stock Company Ukragroleasing, 70.7% of the authorized capital of PrJSC Indar, 51% in the economic company Zaporizhzhia Titanium-Magnesium Combine LLC, 99.99% of the authorized capital of JSC Oriana, 100% of the authorized capital of JSC Dnipro Electric Locomotive Plant, as well as single property complexes of the state enterprises Uman Liquor and Vodka Plant, Aluminium Foil Plant and the coal company Krasnolymanska.

At the same time, the system does not specify the terms of auctions for the sale of these companies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on the restoration of large-scale privatization, which was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on May 30.