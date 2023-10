The Russian Armed Forces launched two Shahed drones and a Kh-59 guided missile over Ukraine overnight into October 31, and the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed both drones.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on Facebook.

In total, over the past 24 hours, the invaders have launched seven missile and 90 airstrikes on Ukraine. Also, 82 shelled the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas using MLRSes.

The following areas were hit by airstrikes: Stohniyi, Petropavlivka, Senkove, and Pershotravneve in the Kharkiv Region; Serebrianske Forestry, Spirne, Vyimka, Andriyivka, Kurdiumivka, Arkhanhelske, Novokalynivka, Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Stepove, Berdychi, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Orlivka, Mariyinka, Oleksandropil, Katerynivka, Novomykhailivka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk Region; Novodarivka, Novodanylivka, and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Novoberyslav, Zmiyivka, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Beryslav, Mykolayivka, Antonivka, and Tiahynka of the Kherson Region.

Over 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolayiv Regions came under artillery fire.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, explosions rang out in the Khmelnytskyi and Poltava Regions at night. Air Defense was engaged.

Meanwhile, on the night of October 30, the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 12 Shahed attack UAVs and two Kh-59 guided air missiles. Air Defense Forces shot down all 14 enemy targets.