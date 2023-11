President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the deputy head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) - state commissioner Anzhelika Konoplianko.

This is stated in the decree of the head of state No. 722 of November 1, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Konoplianko has held the post of deputy head of the AMCU since August 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the Verkhovna Rada appointed the former head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, as the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine.