The Marhanets mining and enrichment plant (Dnipropetrovsk Region) has suspended mining and processing of raw manganese ore.

This is stated in the message of the enterprise, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There are several reasons for the shutdown of the enterprise. First of all, military aggression on the part of the russian federation, which is "based" on the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnieper, because the actions of the occupiers led to the loss of water in the Kakhovka reservoir, which makes it impossible to replenish the reserves of technical water tanks, which are used to enrich raw of manganese ore by the Hrushiv enrichment factory. Also, the main reasons for the stoppage include the artillery shelling of the russian army on the facilities and infrastructure of the plant's industrial site," the message says.

At the same time, enemy’s shelling damaged communications, buildings and structures of the enterprise's workshops.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine lost up to 35-40% of its fresh water reserves as a result of the russian occupiers blowing up the Kakhovka HEPP.

On June 6, russian troops blew up the dam of the Kakhovka HEPP.

Marhanets GOK together with Pokrovskyi GOK are the only producers of manganese ore in Ukraine and are controlled by the former owners of PrivatBank.