Occupiers advance on 5 axes, most attacks repelled near Bakhmut and Mariinka - General Staff

The russian occupation army held offensive operations on five axes in the Kharkiv and Donetsk Regions. There were 43 combat clashes during the day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published respective information in its evening summary.

The attacks of the invaders were recorded on the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Shakhtarsk axes.

On the Lyman and Zaporizhzhia axes, the invaders did not conduct offensive actions, but shelled the positions of the Armed Forces and frontline settlements.

A similar situation remains in the front section in the Kherson Region.

Kupiansk axis

On the Kupiansk axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault actions near Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kharkiv Region and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk Region, where our soldiers repelled 8 attacks.

The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk, Kurylivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Cherneshchyna, Kharkiv Region.

Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka and Berestove of the Kharkiv Region were under artillery and mortar shelling.

Bakhmut axis

On the Bakhmut axis, the invaders unsuccessfully tried 10 times to restore the lost position near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk Region.

The enemy also conducted unsuccessful assault actions in the area of Pivdenne in the Donetsk Region.

Invaders launched an air strike near Ivanivske, Donetsk Region.

More than 15 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire. Among them are Orikhove-Vasylivka, Markove, Klishchiivka, Predtechyne, Bila Hora and Shcherbynivka, Donetsk Region.

Avdiivka axis

On the Avdiivka axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations near Sievierne and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk Region. Here, the Defense Forces repelled 5 attacks.

The enemy also launched air strikes in the areas of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Semenivka, Orlivka, Lastochkyne and Avdiivka, Donetsk Region.

About 15 settlements were under artillery and mortar attacks. Among them are Oleksandropil, Keramik, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske, Donetsk Region.

Mariinka axis

On the Mariinka axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the areas of Mariinka, Donetsk Region, where 16 attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces.

The enemy also launched an air strike in the area of ​ ​ Mariinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Region.

About 10 settlements of the Donetsk Region were under artillery and mortar fire of the invaders. Among them are Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka.

Shakhtarsk axis

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault actions in the area of ​ ​ Staromaiorske Donetsk Region.

About 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar shelling. Among them are Vodiane, Bohoiavlenka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Blahodatne, Donetsk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the russian army did not achieve strategic success on the Kupiansk axis.

Recall that the American publication The New York Times called the battle on the Avdiivka axis the "bloodiest" due to the huge losses suffered by russian troops over the past three weeks.