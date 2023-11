The commander of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that russian troops cannot achieve strategic successes on the Kupiansk axis.

Syrskyi announced this on his official Telegram channel.

"The enemy has no strategic successes on the Kupiansk axis. The defense forces give a worthy rebuff to the russian invaders, disrupt their attempts to move forward," the commander said.

According to Syrskyi, the purpose of the russian command is clear - the re-capture of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv Region.

Recall that Kupiansk was occupied by russian troops in the early days of the full-scale invasion. This happened on February 27, 2022.

The liberation of Kupiansk was made possible thanks to the counter-offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv Region in the fall of 2022. The Ukrainian flag over the city was raised on September 16.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 24, the commander of a reconnaissance unit of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Denys Yaroslavskyi said that on the Kupiansk axis, the occupiers first of all seek to capture the city of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi.

Recall that in mid-October, Syrskyi announced a significant aggravation of the situation on the Kupiansk and Lyman axes, since the occupiers resumed active offensive actions.