In January-September 2023, the Ukrtelecom telecommunications company made a profit of UAH 242.387 million against a loss of UAH 755.2 million for the same period in 2022.

This is stated in the message of Ukrtelecom, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

For the nine months, the company reduced revenues by 6%, or UAH 205.5 million, to UAH 3.1 billion compared to the same period last year.

At the same time, the company's Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) for the nine months amounted to more than UAH 1 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrtelecom ended 2022 with an EBITDA of more than UAH 1.2 billion, reducing revenues by 15% to UAH 5.6 billion compared to 2021.

Ukrtelecom JSC is one of the largest telecommunications companies in Ukraine.

The company is part of the SCM group of companies.