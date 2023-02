Ukrtelecom Cuts Revenue By 15% To UAH 5.6 Billion In 2022

The Ukrtelecom telecommunications company ended 2022 with an EBITDA (earnings before taxes, depreciation and dividends) of over UAH 1.2 billion, reducing revenue by 15% to UAH 5.6 billion compared to 2021.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, in 2022 the EBITDA margin decreased by 5.9 percentage points and amounted to 22.4%.

Capital investments for 2022 amounted to over UAH 530 million.

Additional operating and investment costs caused by the military aggression of the Russian Federation amounted to more than UAH 140 million.

In 2022, Ukrtelecom paid more than UAH 1.4 billion in taxes and fees to the budgets of all levels.

Also, during the year, income from the commercial lease of real estate, freed up thanks to the modernization of the network, decreased by almost 18% compared to the previous year to UAH 372 million.

The main factor behind this decrease was the loss of a number of real estate objects in temporarily occupied settlements and destruction due to missile attacks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 9 months, Ukrtelecom reduced EBITDA by 39% to UAH 1 billion, reducing revenue by 17% to UAH 4.2 billion.

Ukrtelecom JSC is one of the largest telecommunications companies in Ukraine.

The company is part of the SCM group of companies.