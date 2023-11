Defense forces destroy almost 700 occupiers and 12 tanks per day. General Staff reports russian losses

During the past day, the enemy lost 680 invaders, the total number of losses of the russian army as of November 1 exceeded 301,000. In addition, the defense forces destroyed 12 tanks, 23 artillery systems and 28 UAVs.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 11/01/23 approximately amounted to:

personnel ‒ about 301,490 (+ 680) people,

tanks ‒ 5,223 (+ 12) units,

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 9,834 (+ 30) units,

artillery systems - 7,250 (+ 23) units,

MLRS - 846 (+ 2) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 563 (+ 1) units,

aircraft - 321 (+ 0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+ 0) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 5,468 (+ 28),

cruise missiles ‒ 1,547 (+ 1),

ships boats ‒ 20 (+ 0) units,

submarines - 1 (+ 0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 9,624 (+ 34) units,

special equipment - 1,019 (+ 3).

The data is being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, November 1, in the Odesa Region, 2 Kh-59 guided aircraft missiles were destroyed, launched by the enemy in the direction of the Odesa Region.

Meanwhile, on the night of November 1, the russian occupiers attacked critical infrastructure and military facilities, using Shahed-136/131-type strike drones and a Kh-59 guided aviation missile.