The Cabinet of Ministers on November 10 introduced new rules for the export of agricultural products under martial law.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The government approved resolution No. 1132 "On the implementation of an experimental project to verify the subjects of the agro-industrial complex under martial law." The document changes the rules for exporting agricultural products. The new rules should make it impossible to abuse and violate legislation during the export of agricultural products. And also protect the rights of agricultural entrepreneurs who comply with export legislation," the report said.

According to the message, a list of verified subjects of the agro-industrial complex who export goods will be formed.

In particular, this concerns cereals, oilseeds and processing products.

The entrepreneur for inclusion in the list of exporters must meet 4 criteria:

- be a VAT payer at the time of application for export and as of February 23, 2022;

- not to have a tax debt on the return of foreign exchange revenue;

- in relation to the entrepreneur, an act of the State Tax Service on the absence of legal registration at the place of verification of compliance with currency legislation was not drawn up;

- the entrepreneur has documentary confirmation from the bank with which he works that from February 23, 2022 to October 27, 2023, he carried out at least one successful export operation, on which there was a return of foreign exchange revenue.

"To include in the list of verified exporters, the entrepreneur, firstly, must register with the State Agrarian Register, if he is not already registered there. Secondly, receive a confirmation letter from the bank regarding the successful export operation. And the third step is to submit an application to the State Agrarian Register, where you specify the VAT payer code and attach a scan copy of the letter from the bank," the message says.

According to the message, the decision to include in the list of exporters will be made within 3 working days after the application.

Information about agricultural entrepreneurs included in the list of verified subjects will be updated daily.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal notes that currently up to 60% of Ukrainian export grain is transiting through Romanian territory.