The Cabinet of Ministers approved the composition of the supervisory board of the GTS Operator of Ukraine LLC.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, David Charles Davies (Great Britain, non-executive director, chairman of the audit committee of Petrofac Limited, member of the supervisory board and audit committee of Wienerberger AG, Austria), Jan Chadam (Poland, associate professor of the Faculty of Economics of the Maria Curie-Sklodowska University, a member of the supervisory board of Lublin Airport S.A., Poland, and previously a member of the supervisory board of Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine) and Serhii Konovets (financial director of Torwell Holding Limited, and previously a member of the supervisory board of JSC Ukreximbank), became independent members of the supervisory board.

Svitlana Hrynchuk (Deputy Minister of Energy) was also appointed to the supervisory board as a representative of the state.

It is noted that according to the obligations to the International Monetary Fund, the government had to form the supervisory board of the GTS Operator of Ukraine by the end of October 2023.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred the GTS Operator of Ukraine to the Ministry of Energy.

On August 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law "On Optimizing the Ownership Structure of the Operator of the Gas Transportation System of Ukraine," which provides for the transfer of corporate rights of the GTS Operator of Ukraine LLC from JSC Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.