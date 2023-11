The Security Service of Ukraine is conducting searches at the mayor of Uzhhorod Bohdan Andriiv.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by law enforcement sources.

Investigative actions are carried out in the mayor's office and structural units of the City Council.

The SSU conducts investigative actions within the framework of possible illegal activities of individual members and civil servants of the Uzhhorod City Council on their illegal crossing of the state border of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau together with the Security Service of Ukraine under the procedural leadership of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office conducted searches in Mukachevo in the Zakarpattia Region within the framework of criminal proceedings regarding the sale of land at an underestimated cost by local officials.

Searches were carried out at the mayor of Mukachevo Andrii Baloha.