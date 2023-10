Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), together with the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) under the procedural leadership of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, conduct searches in Mukachevo in the Zakarpattia Region within the framework of criminal proceedings regarding the sale by local officials of a land plot at an underestimated cost.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a source in the NABU.

In particular, searches are carried out at the mayor of Mukachevo Andrii Baloha.

The source stressed that investigative actions are authorized and carried out in accordance with the current legislation.

Details of the case were not disclosed to keep the pre-trial investigation secret.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted searches in the offices and places of residence of employees of Archer, the only manufacturer of cooled thermal sights in Ukraine. The company has now suspended operations.

It was also reported that the United States offers Ukraine within 3 months to increase the staff of the NABU by 300 people and provide the bureau with the right of autonomous wiretapping.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to increase funding for the National Anti-Corruption Bureau by almost 50%, or by UAH 600 million from UAH 1.2 billion to UAH 1.8 billion in 2024.