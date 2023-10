Today, October 31, a russian helicopter probably entered Japanese airspace. Tokyo expressed a strong protest to moscow over this incident.

This was reported by Kyodo News with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Japan.

So, according to the Japanese Ministry, the helicopter was spotted in the airspace over the waters off the Nemuro Peninsula in eastern Hokkaido at about 00:44 a.m. local time.

It is indicated that the Japanese Air Force flew fighters in response to this invasion.

Japan expressed strong protest to the russian federation over the incident.

The publication notes that a similar violation by a supposedly russian helicopter occurred in March 2022 after Japan, along with many Western countries, began to impose economic sanctions against russia after the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

It is indicated that the previous time the incident took place near the Kuril Islands, which moscow claims and which Japan considers its Northern Territories.

Recall that at the end of March 2022, Japan decided to officially call the southern Kuril Islands "the original territory of Japan, which is under illegal occupation." Before that, this wording sounded only unofficial.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry supported President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decree, which recognized the Northern Territories of Japan as occupied by russia.