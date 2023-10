Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has mathematically proved why it is beneficial for partners to now strengthen the air defense of Ukraine, noting that a Patriot missile costs USD 4.1 million, and a unit damaged by russian shelling costs USD 19.1 million. Kuleba wrote about this on X (Twitter), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Simple math of supporting Ukraine. 1 Patriot missile = $4.1 mln. 1 damaged power plant unit = $19.1 mln. That’s why it makes perfect sense to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense to the maximum today in order to save resources later," he wrote.

Kuleba stressed that human lives saved by air defense are priceless.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in October put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to protect and ensure the security of the functioning of critical infrastructure and energy facilities in the context of hostilities.

The document notes that the corresponding decision of the NSDC was made in connection with the possible further use by the aggressor of the tactics of massive air strikes on these facilities, based on the results of identifying certain problematic issues and shortcomings in the protection and defense of critical infrastructure facilities and in order to overcome the crisis situation in the fuel and energy sector, especially during the preparation for the autumn-winter period of 2023-2024 years.