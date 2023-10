Number of Ukrainians who believe that things in Ukraine going in wrong direction increased from 16% to 29% sin

The number of Ukrainians who believe that things in Ukraine are going in the wrong direction increased from 16% in May 2022 to 29% in October 2023. This is evidenced by the survey results of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Between May 2022 and October 2023, there was a decrease from 68% to 60% of those who believe that things in Ukraine are developing in the right direction (in particular, from 32% to 17% there was a decrease in those who say that things are definitely in the right direction), but currently the majority of Ukrainians are optimistic about the way the country is moving. At the same time, the share of those who believe that things are going in the wrong direction has increased from 16% to 29%," the report says.

Respondents were asked whether things in Ukraine are developing in the wrong direction or in the right direction.

17% believe that things are definitely developing in the right direction (in 2022 - 32%), 43% - rather in the right direction (in 2022 - 36%), 18% - rather in the wrong direction (in 2022 - 9%), 11% - definitely in the wrong direction (in 2022 – 7%).

At the same time, from May 2022 to October 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and volunteers are definitely maintaining trust among institutions. So, currently 94% of Ukrainians trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine (98% in May 2022), 87% trust volunteers (87% in May 2022).

At the same time, during this period, a decrease in trust in the institutions of the central government can be observed: from 91% to 76%, there were fewer people who trust the President, from 74% to 39% - the Government, from 58% to 21% - the Parliament.

At the same time, sociologists note that the balance of trust-distrust for the Government and Parliament is clearly negative, and for the President, where the vast majority continue to trust him, the balance of trust-distrust is clearly positive.

Also, for the period from May 2022 to October 2023, trust in the United News telethon decreased from 69% to 48%.

Commenting on the results of the survey, the Executive Director of KIIS, Anton Hrushetskyi, noted that although Ukrainians have become more critical in their views compared to the beginning of the invasion, it is important that unity in the attitude towards the Defense Forces of Ukraine and volunteers is maintained, as well as a predominantly favorable attitude towards the President.

He added that the level of trust in institutions shows that, at present, citizens' criticism is primarily focused on the Government and the Verkhovna Rada and to a lesser extent on the President, some criticism is not transformed into a demand for elections, on the contrary, the majority of Ukrainians believe that the elections are not on time and the priority is victory.

He also noted that the current dynamics show the public's request to rethink the operation of the telethon.

The study was conducted from September 30 to October 13, 2023, using the method of telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile numbers. 2,007 adult respondents who, at the time of the survey, lived on the territory of Ukraine (within the boundaries controlled by the authorities of Ukraine until February 24, 2022) were interviewed. The statistical error of the sample does not exceed 2.4%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 81% of respondents surveyed by KIIS believe that elections in Ukraine should be held after the war, 16% - that elections should be held despite the war.