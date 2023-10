81% of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held after war - KIIS survey

81% of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held after the war, 16% - that elections should be held despite the war. This is evidenced by the survey results of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Respondents were asked when, in their opinion, elections should be held.

81% answered that elections should be held after the end of the war, now is not the time.

16% believe that the elections should be held within the terms specified by the Constitution - parliamentary in October 2023, presidential in March 2024.

3% could not answer this question.

At the same time, the majority of Ukrainians (65% as of October 2023) have a negative attitude to the idea of remote voting via the Internet and worry about the risks of fraud. 29% support the idea.

The research was conducted from September 30 to October 13, 2023, using the method of telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile numbers. 2,007 adult respondents who, at the time of the survey, lived on the territory of Ukraine (within the boundaries controlled by the authorities of Ukraine until February 24, 2022) were interviewed. The statistical error of the sample does not exceed 2.4%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with the Romanian publication Digi24.ro that he would seek a second presidential term if the war continues. Zelenskyy believes that it is possible to hold elections during wartime, but for this, amendments to the legislation and appropriate funding are required.

In September, The Washington Post reported that some Western politicians were pushing the Ukrainian government to hold parliamentary and presidential elections, despite russian aggression and nationwide martial law.