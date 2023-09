Ukraine lost up to 40% of its fresh water reserves due to the explosion of the Kakhovska HEPP. This amount could be consumed during the year. Director General of Ukrhydroenergo Ihor Syrota stated this on the air of the national telethon.

"We lost 35-40% of fresh water reserves. Before the explosion, there were approximately 18.6 million cubic kilometers of water, now there are 3-3.5 million cubic kilometers left in the river bed. Ukraine could consume the lost water within a year," Syrota said.

He also informed that the construction of the temporary hydraulic structure, which should stop the operation of the Kakhovka Reservoir, must be completed before the spring flooding. If the work is not carried out, then you will have to wait another 1 year.

According to Syrota, the construction of such a structure will take 3 months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has managed the main stage of liquidation of the consequences of the russian invaders' undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP dam.

Almost 4,000 people and hundreds of domestic animals were evacuated from flooded areas. During the rescue operation and evacuation, the occupiers repeatedly opened fire on people.