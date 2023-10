The US does not support calls for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and HAMAC militants.

This was stated by the spokesman of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, European Pravda writes.

"We don't believe a ceasefire is the right answer right now," Kirby said.

"At this moment, we do not support the ceasefire," he added.

Kirby said humanitarian pauses for aid to Gaza should be considered instead.

According to him, the US is confident that the number of humanitarian aid trucks entering Gaza through the Rafah checkpoint with Egypt will be increased.

"In this first phase, which we talked to the Israelis about, we're trying to get that number up to about 100 a day," Kirby emphasized. About 45 trucks passed through the checkpoint the day before.

The day before, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called calls for a ceasefire "calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas."

Israel has been bombing the Gaza Strip after terrorist attacks of the Hamas on October 7, which killed more than 1,400 people in Israel and took 229 hostages.

According to the Hamas Health Ministry, more than 8,300 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the Israeli bombardment.

On Monday, Israel launched the "second phase" of its war to destroy Hamas, expanding its operations in Gaza.

It will be recalled that the Israeli military confirmed the death of a German woman kidnapped by Hamas.