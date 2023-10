The Armed Forces of Ukraine made confirmed advances near Bakhmut and in the west of the Zaporizhzhia Region on October 30.

This was reported by experts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to geolocation data published on October 30, Ukrainian forces advanced to the northeast of Kurdiumivka (10 km southwest of Bakhmut).

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine slightly advanced west of Robotyne in the west of the Zaporizhzhia Region. The Ukrainian General Staff confirmed that the Defense Forces continue offensive actions near Bakhmut and offensive operations in the Melitopol axis.

The commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the russian troops "significantly strengthened their formation" near Bakhmut and switched from defensive operations to more "active" ones.

At the same time, at the moment ISW cannot verify significant changes in the composition of russian troops near Bakhmut.

Meanwhile, russian "military correspondents" claim that positional battles continue northwest of Bakhmut near Berkhivka (on the northwestern outskirts of Bakhmut), Vasiukivka (12 km north of Bakhmut) and Orikhovo-Vasylivka (10 km northwest of Bakhmut).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russians went on the offensive near Bakhmut and are advancing near Kupyansk.