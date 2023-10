Russians go on offensive near Bakhmut, advancing near Kupiansk - Syrskyi

Russian occupation troops are trying to advance in several directions in the area of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv Region, and also switched to active actions in the area of Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region. The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this on Telegram on Monday, October 30.

Syrskyi wrote that the situation in the east remains difficult, as the occupiers try to stop the movement of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. According to him, the enemy is particularly active in the area of Kupiansk, where it is trying to move forward in several directions at once.

"In the area of Bakhmut, the enemy significantly strengthened its group and moved from defense to active action," Syrskyi said.

At the same time, the russian occupiers cannot achieve their goals and suffer heavy losses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of Monday, October 30, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion made 299,940 troops.

On October 30, the head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration Vitalii Barabash said that in the coming days a new wave of assaults by the invaders near Avdiivka is expected.

British intelligence says that near Avdiivka, russia suffered some of the largest losses in 2023.