Germany will transfer Iris-T and Gepard anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine to protect grain routes - Bloomberg

Germany plans to supply Ukraine with additional IRIS-T systems and Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery installations to strengthen air defense and protect grain routes from attacks by the aggressor state of russia. This was reported by the Bloomberg agency on October 4.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Germany plans to supply Ukraine with one additional IRIS-T air defense system and more than a dozen Gepard anti-aircraft systems to help protect grain shipments from possible russian attacks. The air defense systems will provide cover for cargo bound for Romania along the country's southern coast, anonymous sources said.

German MP Marcus Faber, who is a member of the defense committee in the lower house of parliament, confirmed that Ukraine will receive more IRIS-T and Gepard systems, as well as ammunition.

"Ukraine will use these systems, for example, to better protect its grain ports," Faber said.

The weapons should arrive in Ukraine by the end of this year, and the next IRIS-T units will arrive after they are built, Bloomberg notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, the aggressor state of russia announced the withdrawal of guarantees for the safety of shipping in the Black Sea within the framework of the "grain corridor".

On September 8, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres sent a secret letter to the aggressor state of russia, offering to fulfill four main russian conditions in exchange for the restoration of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

On September 8, The Telegraph reported that Britain's Royal Air Force was conducting patrols over the Black Sea to deter aggressor power russia from attacking civilian Ukrainian grain ships.