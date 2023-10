Power off in Beryslav after russian shelling

After the invaders fired on the city of Beryslav in the Kherson Region, electricity disappeared there.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin announced this on Facebook.

"Due to russian shelling, Beryslav was left without power. The occupiers attacked an critical infrastructure facility," said Prokudin.

Utilities have started repairs and determining the extent of damage. The citizens are promised to return the light as soon as possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the military of the terrorist state of the russian federation attacked the peaceful settlements of the kherson region 95 times last day, October 29, firing 514 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aviation. In the city of Kherson, the enemy fired 46 shells.

On October 22, during the shelling of the Kherson Region, the enemy used a record breaking number of aerial bombs.

