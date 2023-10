During the day of October 22, during the shelling of the Kherson Region, the enemy used a record-breaking number of aerial bombs.

This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, during the telethon, RBC-Ukraine writes.

According to her, the enemy's tactical aviation was operating and the bombing continued, including with the use of guided aerial bombs.

"During this day (from 7:00 to 7:00 a.m.) a record-breaking number of aerial bombs was actually recorded - 36. In the Kherson Region, the enemy dropped 2-4 (aerial bombs, - ed.) on one settlement. For a village, you understand, this is a very large power, the destruction of several buildings at the same time, when the 500-kilogram equivalent of TNT bursts into the ground, leaving multi-meter-long bursts," the speaker said.

She noted that, unfortunately, there is information about the victims, the data is being clarified.

At the same time, as Humeniuk noted, although this night was quite disturbing, as air alerts sounded, "but there was no activity in the air like we experienced before."

We will remind you that on October 20, the russians hit Beryslav in the Kherson Region with guided aerial bombs, a woman was killed.