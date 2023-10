The spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor state of russia, Maria Zakharova, stated that the mass riots at the Makhachkala airport were planned and organized to destabilize the internal political situation in the russian federation. According to her, for this Ukraine used Russophobes from among the residents of Dagestan. This was reported by the russian Interfax on Monday, October 30.

The russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that "harmonious development" and "ethno-confessional unity" seem to reign in their country, which they tried to undermine from abroad with riots inspired from outside. Zakharova said that the key role in the Dagestan aggression belongs to the "Kyiv regime", for which the forces of "hard-core Russophobes" were used. The spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the reaction of the leadership of russia, whose security forces did not prevent the arbitrariness of the aggressive crowd, "operative" and "coordinated", and of the law enforcement agencies - "clear" and "proportionate".

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said that the world is reaping the fruits of obvious flirting with russian plans to "change the world order." According to him, the aggressor state considers democratic countries to be weak and patient, which is why it launched official anti-Jewish pogroms. Podoliak emphasized that russia cannot be left in its current form, as it only encourages the "demonstrational killer".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called anti-Semitic actions in a number of regions of russia a consequence of the country's widespread culture of hatred of other peoples.

In addition, the USA condemned the brutal pogrom at the Makhachkala airport and called on the russian authorities to protect the Jewish community in russia.

On October 30, Israel commented on the pogrom at Makhachkala International Airport.