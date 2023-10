The United States condemned the brutal attacks at the Makhachkala airport and called on the russian authorities to protect the Jewish community in russia.

This was written by the U.S. United States Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt on Twitter.

"We condemn the violent protests in russia that have been reported to threaten Israelis and Jews. We call on the russian authorities to guarantee their safety," she wrote.

The special envoy also added that the U.S. condemns anti-Semitic insults and rhetoric.

"Jews around the world should never be held accountable for the words and actions of the Israeli or any other government. While the United States fully supports freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, we condemn anti-Semitic slurs and rhetoric that may lead to violence. We emphasize that there is no place for hatred of Jews, Muslims, Arabs, Palestinians, Israelis, or anyone else," wrote Deborah Lipstadt.

As earlier reported, on the evening of Sunday, October 29, an angry crowd of Dagestanis broke into the Makhachkala airport. They were "looking for Jews" who were supposed to arrive on a flight from Israel. More than 20 people were injured. The Israeli Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem called on the russian authorities to protect Israelis and Jews in its jurisdiction.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the anti-Semitic actions that are taking place today in a number of regions of russia are the result of the widespread culture of hatred towards other peoples in the country.