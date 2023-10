Cabinet approves conditions under which restrictions on electricity consumption for businesses will not be app

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the conditions under which restrictions on electricity consumption for businesses will not be applied.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the government has approved regulations on the peculiarities of electricity import in the conditions of the legal regime of martial law in Ukraine.

"Prerequisites are being created to reduce the discrepancy (insufficiency) of generating capacities to ensure the operational security of the unified energy system of Ukraine, which may arise due to massive shelling of critical energy infrastructure facilities, at the expense of attracting electricity imports from EU countries. It is planned not to apply measures to limit the selection of electricity (restriction schedules electricity consumption, hourly electricity outage, limitation of electric power consumption, emergency shutdown) to consumers who are supplied with imported electricity, in case the electricity consumption by such consumers does not exceed the specified volumes," Melnychuk wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced guarantees of continuous electricity supply to industrial consumers importing electricity from the European Union.