The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced guarantees of continuous electricity supply to industrial consumers importing electricity from the European Union.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the announcement, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution On Approval of Regulation on Peculiarities of Electric Energy Import during Autumn-Winter Period of 2022/2023 under the conditions of the legal regime of martial law in Ukraine, which provides for the introduction of additional guarantees for electricity market participants who import electricity from EU countries.

"The import of electricity is one of the tools to reduce the deficit of generating capacity in the energy system of Ukraine, which arose as a result of systematic Russian shelling of energy facilities, starting from October last year. To date, the agreed commercial flows between the EU countries and Ukraine (together with Moldova) amount to 0.7 GW at night and 0.6 GW during the day. These volumes are not enough to fully cover the capacity deficit in the evening peak hours, but the involvement of imports will significantly reduce the volume of the imbalance. At the same time, the prices on the day-ahead market in EU countries are significantly higher than the price in Ukraine," the message says.

Therefore, according to the report, in order to attract the import of electricity, it is necessary to create additional incentives, in particular, to guarantee uninterrupted electricity supply to industrial enterprises in case of concluding relevant contracts.

"In view of this, the resolution provides for the period until April 30, 2023, additional guarantees of protection against planned restrictions on the electricity supply of those non-domestic consumers whose facilities will consume electricity imported in accordance with the relevant contracts. In order to avoid manipulations, hourly shutdown schedules will not be applied, if the consumer imports volumes no less than their own consumption in September 2022 - before the application of forced restrictions on electricity supply," the message reads.

It is noted that additional guarantees for importers of electricity from the EU will allow to redistribute the freed capacities of Ukrainian generation, thereby reducing the total number of disconnected subscribers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Energy notes that Ukraine needs a decision from the European Network of Electricity Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E, 42 system operators from 35 countries are members of the network) to increase the volume of electricity imports.