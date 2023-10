21 MPs suggest Rada introduce fine of up to UAH 17,000 for violating curfew

21 Members of the Verkhovna Rada have suggested that parliament introduce a fine of up to UAH 17,000 (up to 1,000 tax-free minimum incomes) for violating the curfew.

This is stated in bill No. 10195, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, violation of the curfew entails imposing a fine on citizens from 500 to 1,000 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens (UAH 8,500-17,000)

Violation by an entity of a special mode of blackout established in the relevant territory or the mode of operation during martial law entails a fine on the head of the entity, an individual entrepreneur from 3,000 to 6,000 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens (UAH 51,000-102,000).

Among the authors of the bill are the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement Serhii Ionushas, Deputy Chairman of the Committee Maksym Pavliuk (both - the Servant of the People faction), First Deputy Chairman of the Committee Andrii Osadchuk (Holos).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from March 26, 2023, the curfew in Kyiv was reduced by 1 hour, now it lasts from 00:00 a.m. to 05:00 a.m.

In a few months, more than one and a half thousand fake passes were seized in Kyiv during the curfew.