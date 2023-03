Curfew In Kyiv Region From March 26 Reduced By 1 Hour, It Will Be Valid From 00:00 To 05:00

In the Kyiv Region from March 26, the curfew is reduced by 1 hour, it will be valid from 00:00 to 05:00.

This is stated in the message of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From March 26, the curfew is being reduced in the Kyiv Region. From now on, it will operate daily from 00:00 to 05:00. Such temporary restrictions were imposed by order of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration throughout the region," the statement said.

Due to the reduced curfew, most suburban and intercity bus routes of the Kyiv Region will work longer.

"Yes, passenger transportation will increase its operating time by 60 minutes in the morning and 30 in the evening," the Kyiv Regional Military Administration said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Kyiv from March 26, the curfew was also reduced by 1 hour, it will be valid from 00:00 to 05:00.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv Region from May 15, 2022, the curfew was reduced by 1 hour and is valid from 23:00 to 5:00.

During the curfew, it is forbidden to be outside and in other public places, to move by transport or on foot.