Death toll due to attack on Nova Poshta terminal near Kharkiv increased

One of the victims of the attack on the Nova Poshta terminal near Kharkiv on October 21 died, the guy was 25.

This was reported by the head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov in his Telegram channel.

"A 25-year-old man, who was hospitalized in a medical institution as a result of an attack by the occupiers on the Nova Poshta terminal, died in the hospital this morning," he said.

The head of the Regional Military Administration noted that the russian occupiers, having struck at Nova Poshta, have already taken the lives of 7 people.

"Another 12 are undergoing treatment, 2 of them are in intensive care," Syniehubov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Saturday, October 21, the russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the village of Korotych of the Kharkiv Region.

A missile fired from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile complex hit the Nova Poshta sorting terminal.

In addition, Nova Poshta will build small shelters inside its sorting terminals after a russian missile hit the terminal building in Korotych, Kharkiv Region.