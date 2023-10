On October 29, 5 ships left the ports of Great Odesa to pass through the temporary Black Sea corridor, while 2 ships arrived at the ports for loading.

Andrii Klymenko, head of the Institute of Black Sea Strategic Studies, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to his information, at least 2 ships with a total deadweight of 86,327 tons arrived at the ports of Great Odesa on October 29.

The vessels belong to owners from Turkey, Liberia.

"At least 5 ships with a total deadweight of 282,082 tons left the ports of Great Odesa, belonging to shipowners from Greece, Germany (2), Lebanon, Turkey. Among them is the German bulk carrier EMIL, DWT: 175,463 t. Length Overall x Breadth Extreme: 291.8 x 45 m," Klymenko wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, the bulk carrier Resilient Africa arrived at the Turkish Bosphorus Strait.

This is the first ship with grain from Ukraine that passed through the Black Sea through the temporary corridor.

On July 17, russia announced the withdrawal of shipping safety guarantees in the Black Sea to ensure the "grain corridor".