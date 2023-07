In January-March 2023, the parent company of the Naftogaz group, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, received UAH 7.7 billion of net profit, while for the same period last year the company received a net loss of UAH 24.6 billion.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the consolidated operating profit of Naftogaz Group in the 1st quarter of 2023 amounted to UAH 3.4 billion, while for the same period last year the Group had a consolidated operating loss of UAH 57 billion.

It is noted that the main reporting segments of the Naftogaz group showed net operating profit according to the results of the 1st quarter of 2023.

“The group's businesses, which provide special duties by supplying natural gas to socially sensitive categories of consumers, have also substantially improved the level of cash collections for delivered gas. This has allowed them to significantly improve the operating financial result: compared to losses received in the 1st quarter of 2022 in the amount of UAH 33 billion, losses in the 1st quarter of 2023 amounted to only UAH 6.3 billion," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz expects UAH 40 billion losses in 2022.