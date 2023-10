Four ships have left the Black Sea ports in the Odesa Region after a three-day break. It is reported by The Guardian.

With reference to the STC independent consulting company, which specializes in the transport sector, on October 27, the movement of ships along the temporary Black Sea corridor resumed.

We are talking about the ships Propus, Iasos, Gloria G and Manassa Queen. Also, the Golden Arrow bulk carrier and the Maranta cargo ship are currently heading to Ukrainian ports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Barva Invest consulting company said that on October 26, Ukraine allegedly suspended the work of a new grain corridor due to the threat from russian military aircraft.

Barva Invest noted that such a suspension has been in effect de facto for the past two days due to the decision of the military, which cited an "explosive threat" resulting from an increase in russian aviation activity.

Also, the Ukrainian Grain Association is concerned about the reports of grain market participants about the unreasonable delay of grain-loaded ships for export in the ports of Great Odesa.