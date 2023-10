Ammunition for HIMARS and air defense, 155mm shells. US hands over new military aid package to Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense has announced the provision of a new military assistance package worth USD 150 million to Ukraine. It included missiles for air defense systems, M142 HIMARS ammunition and artillery, as well as other weapons.

The press service of the U.S. Department of Defense announced this on Thursday, October 26.

The Pentagon said the military aid package was the 49th tranche of weapons and military equipment for Ukraine since August 2021.

It is noted that the content of the package of military assistance is provided by the Administration of the President of the United States from the stocks of the American military department.

The package includes the following weapons and military equipment:

Additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS);

AIM-9M missiles for air defense;

Stinger anti-aircraft missiles;

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

Javelin anti-armor systems;

More than 2 million rounds of small arms ammunition;

Night vision devices;

Demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing;

Cold weather gear; and

Spare parts, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 26, the Danish Ministry of Defense announced the allocation of military assistance to Ukraine. The package worth USD 520 million, included tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and drones.

And on October 11, we reported that Lithuania would transfer two NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine, as well as artillery shells and winter uniforms for soldiers.