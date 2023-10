Russian reconnaissance drones began to collect information deep from the front line. This was reported by the spokeswoman of the Southern Defense Forces Nataliya Humeniuk on the air of the telethon.

"We record the work of unmanned reconnaissance vehicles, which, at this stage, we can state, collect information not only along the front line, but also try to enter from the sea and monitor the situation in deeper regions," Humeniuk said.

In addition, according to her, even the presence of the russian naval group in the Black Sea also has its own signs that there may be unmanned reconnaissance devices on board.

"And this is done to expose the situation on the water and not only on the water, but also along the coast," the spokeswoman added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers modernized the Lancet drones, increasing their flight range almost twice.