DTEK Energy has completed planned repairs of units of thermal power plants (TPPs) in preparation for the heating season.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to CEO Ildar Saleev, to date, DTEK Energy has completed 19 of 19 planned repairs of power units in preparation for the heating season.

"In order for the equipment to work reliably and intensively throughout the heating season, we continue to repair other power units according to the schedule. In general, by the end of the year we are implementing planned repairs at 27 power units. Investment in repair campaign is increasing to UAH 3.9 billion. This is almost twice as much as last year," Saleev explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, DTEK Energy plans to import about 210,000 tons of coal from Poland for more reliable thermal generation of the autumn-winter period.

DTEK Energy Company is a structure of DTEK Holding Company, which combines coal business, electricity generation, as well as mining engineering enterprises.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM's shares are owned by businessman Rinat Akhmetov.