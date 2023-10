RwS Bank puts up for sale through OpenMarket 9 land plots in Kyiv Region

RwS Bank has put up through the OpenMarket electronic trading system (SE SETAM of the Ministry of Justice) nine land plots in the Kyiv Region.

This is stated in the OpenMarket message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The purpose of land plots is for personal farming.

The most expensive land plot has an area of ​ ​ 7.4328 hectares.

The starting price for it is UAH 2,530,511.

The plots are located on the territory of the Baryshivskyi District (Bziv village council).

Auctions start on December 20, 2023.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the OpenMarket auction is a means of selling and acquiring property through the Internet.

The online auction has been working throughout Ukraine since 2014, and the total amount of sale since the beginning of the work is UAH 21.2 billion.