As of October 27, agricultural enterprises harvested 43.4 million tons of grain and leguminous crops from an area of 8,849,800 hectares with a yield of 49 tons per hectare, as well as 19.6 million tons of oil crops from an area of 7,813,700 hectares.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So far, 5.89 million tons of barley have been threshed on an area of 1,505,000 hectares with a yield of 39.2 centners per hectare.

Also, 22.409 million tons of wheat were collected from an area of 4,695,000 hectares with a yield of 47.6 tons per hectare, and 398,200 tons of peas from an area of 154,400 hectares with a yield of 25.8 tons per hectare.

In addition, 178,400 tons of millet were threshed on an area of 78,600 hectares with a yield of 22.7 tons per hectare, 205,600 tons of buckwheat on an area of 138,100 hectares with a yield of 14.9 tons per hectare, and 13.32 million tons of corn on an area of 1,947,300 hectares with a yield of 68.4 tons per hectare.

A total of 964,900 tons of other grain and leguminous crops were threshed on an area of 332,500 hectares.

Also, 4 million tons of rapeseed were threshed (yield - 28.7 tons per hectare) on an area of 1,396,000 hectares.

A total of 11.074 million tons of sunflower seeds were threshed (yield — 23.6 tons per hectare), the harvest was carried out on an area of 4,687,900 hectares, 4.507 million tons of soybeans were threshed (yield — 26.1 tons per hectare), the harvest area is 1,729,800 hectares.

Sugar beets were dug up on an area of 155,400 hectares, and 7,334,000 tons of sweet roots were dug up with a yield of 472.1 tons per hectare.

As the Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food upgraded the forecast for cereals and oilseeds in 2023 to 79 million tons, which is 10% more than in 2022.