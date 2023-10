Information appeared on the Internet that russian dictator vladimir putin had a heart attack. Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), believes that nothing will change after his death.

He said this in an interview with Focus.

"It is necessary to understand which putin we are talking about. It is known for sure about his doubles. Therefore, we need to understand who we are talking about. Sooner or later, every person goes to the other world. And putin too. The vast majority of our population, if not to say 99.9% wants it to happen as soon as possible. As far as his health is concerned, this man was unsound in his head when he made the decision to attack a country about which they told that we are brothers, sisters. You have to be crazy to solve problems in this way. Therefore, regarding the state of his health, he has never been healthy. And the question of when the Lord will take him is a matter of time," he said.

At the same time, Danilov believes that after the death of the dictator, the attitude of russians towards Ukrainians will not change.

"But if someone thinks that with this (putin's death - ed.) everything will end, we do not think so. The territory that modern russia is permeated with inhumanity. They are told from childhood that everyone in the world should be hated. And if everything is bad inside the country, someone must be responsible for this. I want to take us all back to the situation in 2008, when there was an attack on Georgia. At that time, the attitude towards Georgians was negative among 80-85% of russians. What did the Georgians do to the russians that made them hate them so much? As for Ukraine, they hate us just as much and think we should disappear from the world map. We have to understand that. And if someone thinks that after putin's death something will change, it's not true. It takes years to change. First of all, they should start loving people," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the day before russian Telegram channels again began to spread information about the "death" of the president of the aggressor country of the russian federation, vladimir putin. This time, the russian dictator allegedly died of cardiac arrest, and in russia "a coup d'état is beginning."

In addition, social networks exploded with memes because of the "death" of the russian dictator.