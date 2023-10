In russian Telegram channels, information about the death of the president of the aggressor country of the russian federation, vladimir putin, is spreading again. This time he "died" as a result of cardiac arrest, and in russia "a coup d'état is beginning."

The Telegram channel "General SVR" was the first to report on this, and became widely known for its essays on the topic of putin's secret meetings with his inner circle.

In particular, it is reported that the russian dictator allegedly died in a residence on Valdai.

"At 8:42 p.m. moscow time, the doctors stopped resuscitation and declared him dead. The doctors are locked in the room with putin's corpse, they are being held by members of the presidential security service on the personal orders of Dmitry Kochnev, who is in contact and receiving instructions from the secretary of the Security Council of the russian federation, Nikolai Patrushev. The security of the president's double has been strengthened," the post reads.

By the way, this information about the death of the president of the russian federation was published by the same Telegram channel that reported about putin's cardiac arrest a few days ago.

After the announcement of the "death" of the dictator, the popularity of the request "putin died" increased dramatically. It is obvious that, like last time, the Telegram channel is, as they say, “catching the hype.”

Meanwhile, the last time putin was seen alive by oppositionist Yavlinsky, who met with him in the Kremlin on Thursday, October 26.