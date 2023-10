According to the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, a russian UAV attack on the region on October 25 caused damage to 1,760 civilian facilities. Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat explained why the figure is so large.

He told about this in the telethon.

"Actually, I was also a little surprised by the information (the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration data on the consequences of an attack by enemy UAVs - Ed.), which appeared later. Today, your colleagues ask me all the time... like after a nuclear explosion. 1,760 civilian facilities, schools, churches. Well, it looks somewhat scary, really.

We need to explain what is happening... In terms of the victims, I have not heard information, but the damage is so significantly large. If a Shahed is shot down or a missile is shot down, the air target, respectively, passes an explosion in the air, an anti-aircraft missile explodes, the ammunition itself explodes, which is directed at us. Accordingly, windows can be damaged by an explosive wave - windows have very little chance, which is why they are secured with tape so that the debris does not hit people," Ihnat noted.

The speaker explained that this is how an air battle occurs, and, if there is even a small number of Shaheds or missiles, settlements and houses fall into the strike zone and the air defense zone, and therefore such things happen.

"Accordingly, there is debris, there is an explosive wave. The wreckage is bound to return to the ground, which is why we're asking people to go for cover. Thus, there is damage respectively to roofs and windows.

Everyone counts, apparently, the objects of defeat differently. Perhaps it is necessary to provide some financial assistance then to the leaders who talk about it. Therefore, we must understand the information that is coming now so as not to scare people with terrible numbers. 11 Shaheds were flying to the Khmelnytskyi Region, but not everyone reached. Therefore, we need to be clear," he explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Wednesday, October 25, in the Khmelnytskyi Region, russian air targets fell on the territory of a critical infrastructure facility.

The Russians hit the city of Slavuta in the Khmelnytskyi Region near the nuclear plant. As a result, 18 people were injured, two of whom are now in serious condition.

According to the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, 1,760 civilian facilities were affected. In particular, we are talking about 282 apartment buildings, 1,404 private houses and 74 social infrastructure facilities. Among these were 41 educational facilities, 6 healthcare facilities, 14 cultural institutions and 2 churches.

Due to the russian attack, Shaheds blew up windows in the administrative, household and laboratory buildings of the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

The IAEA is assessing the unstable situation around the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant, where the downed wreckage of drones launched by russia fell yesterday. The explosions that rang out in the city were heard by IAEA officers who were at the station at the time.