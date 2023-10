2 people injured in strike on Slavuta in serious condition

At night, the russians hit the city of Slavuta in the Khmelnytskyi Region near a nuclear plant. As a result, 18 people were injured, two of whom are now in serious condition.

The mayor of Slavuta Vasyl Sydor announced this on the air of the news telethon.

"There is a lot of damage: all educational facilities are damaged - these are 28 objects, they have different levels of damage. This is a hospital, industrial enterprises, about 300 multi-storey buildings and a private sector... 18 victims at this hour (12:30 p.m.). Two people are in intensive care - one of them is a boiler room worker. These are civilians," he said.

According to him, now the city is analyzing the situation and collecting data for first aid to victims and priority repair of facilities.

In addition, photos of the consequences of the blow were published on the network.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Wednesday, October 25, in the Khmelnytskyi Region, russian air targets fell on the territory of a critical infrastructure facility. 16 people were injured.

Recall that the russian army attacked the territory of Ukraine at night with strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Air defense forces managed to shoot down all 11 drones fired by the russians.

Air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine worked in the Cherkasy, Kherson, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Mykolaiv Regions.