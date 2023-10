Information about the suspension of the new grain corridor due to the threat from the aggressor country of the russian federation is not true. All established routes are valid and used by ships. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

"Information on the cancellation or non-predictable stop of the temporary corridor for the movement of civilian ships from and to the ports of Great Odessa is not true. All routes established by the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are valid and are used by civilian vessels," it says.

The Ministry of Infrastructure stressed that the corridor was introduced in the most difficult conditions of russia's military aggression, so its functioning takes into account the military situation and weather conditions.

The Ministry also added that 23 ships are currently being loaded in the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi. A total of 51 vessels used the corridor to enter. And 33 ships exported more than 1.3 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products and other cargoes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Barva Invest consulting company said that on October 26, Ukraine allegedly suspended the work of a new grain corridor due to the threat from russian military aircraft.

Barva Invest noted that such a suspension has been in effect de facto for the past two days due to the decision of the military, which cited an "explosive threat" resulting from an increase in russian aviation activity.

Also, the Ukrainian Grain Association is concerned about the reports of grain market participants about the unreasonable delay of grain-loaded ships for export in the ports of Great Odesa.