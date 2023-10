The losses of russia in the war in Ukraine on Thursday, October 26 amounted to 810 invaders, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 297,120 of the military. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 30 artillery systems and 33 units of motor vehicles.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 10/26/23 were approximately:

personnel ‒ about 297,120 (+ 810) people eliminated,

tanks ‒ 5,141 (+ 29) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 9,715 (+ 18) units,

artillery systems - 7,155 (+ 30) units,

MLRS - 834 (+ 1) units,

air defense equipment - 556 (+ 2) units,

aircraft - 320 units,

helicopters - 324 units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 5,389 (+ 17),

cruise missiles - 1,538 (+ 1) units,

ships/boats - 20 units,

submarines - 1 unit,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 9,507 (+ 33) units,

special equipment - 1,010 (+ 3).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the troops of the aggressor country of the russian federation attack in the east and south, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully maintain defense and continue assault actions south of Bakhmut and the offensive on the Melitopol axis. During the past day, 78 combat clashes took place at the front.

Meanwhile, russia lost more than 100 pieces of equipment near Avdiivka.