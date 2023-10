Products in Ukraine will be tested for content of trans fats for the first time

In Ukraine, for the first time, research will be conducted on the content of trans fats in food products, since trans fats cause ischemic heart disease, heart attacks, and strokes. These diseases are the leading causes of death and disability of Ukrainians. This was stated in the message of the Public Health Center (PHC).

The Center explained that trans fats are a type of unsaturated, so-called harmful fats, which are found in baked and fried products, industrial pastries, snacks, cooking fats, spreads and other processed products. The consumption of trans fats can cause coronary heart disease, increases the level of "bad" cholesterol, can cause obesity, cancer, diabetes, disorders of the immune system.

Every year, half a million people in the world die from cardiovascular diseases caused by excessive consumption of trans fats. At the same time, more than 60% of Ukrainians regularly consume products with trans fats. Almost 30% of respondents believe that there are no harmful fats in their diet, but in fact more than 70% of them consume trans fats at least 1-2 times a week.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has developed and supports the implementation of an action plan to eliminate trans fats around the world, the PHC notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the first fatal case of mushroom poisoning was recorded in Ukraine.

In September, the Ministry of Health reported that the Zhytomyr and Chernihiv Regions became "leaders" in terms of botulism.

Ukraine also managed to prevent outbreaks of infectious diseases after the Kakhovka HEPP was blown up by the aggressor state of russia.