Draft age still not reduced from 27 to 25 years. Zelenskyy not signing bill for almost 6 months

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not signed a law on reducing the maximum age of citizens on military registration of conscripts from 27 to 25 years of age for almost six months.

This is evidenced by the data on the card of bill No. 9281, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Parliament passed the bill on May 30.

On June 5, it was signed by Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and sent to the President for signature on the same day.

In accordance with Article 94 of the Constitution, the President must sign a bill sent to him or return it to Parliament within 15 days with reasonable and motivated proposals.

If the President does not sign the document and does not send it to parliament, then the bill is considered approved and must be signed and published.

At the same time, the Constitution does not specify who exactly in this case signs the bill.

Recall that the representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, Fedir Venislavskyi, said that men under 25 years old (after the bill on reducing the draft age from 27 to 25 years old came into force) who did not undergo regular military service are not subject to mobilization.